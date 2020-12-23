Growing Up Fast! See ‘OutDaughtered’ Quints Riley, Ava, Olivia, Parker and Hazel’s Cutest Photos

Five times the fun! The littlest stars on TLC‘s hit show OutDaughtered can make any activity look freaking adorable. Whether they’re hitting up Disneyland or putting on makeup, quintuplets Riley Paige, Ava Layne, Olivia Marie, Parker Kate and Hazel Grace sure know how to please Adam and Danielle Busby‘s combined 3 million Instagram followers.

The couple rose to fame on the series back in 2016, and although filming is currently on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans still get to keep up with their kids — including older sister Blayke — on social media.

Unfortunately, sharing life both on camera and online brings criticism, and the parents are no strangers to clapping back. Recently, Adam shared a photo of his daughter Parker modeling new clothing from Danielle’s Graeson Bee Boutique, and one fan criticized him for seemingly not identifying who she was.

“Please put names to these girls, I still can’t tell them apart except Hazel. I wonder why,” they wrote, to which Adam shot back, “I did … ” Turns out, they missed his hashtag “#ParkerKate.”

In another instance, when Adam referred to daughter Hazel as “ginger,” one user accused him of being inappropriate. “Don’t be so sensitive. Ginger isn’t a derogatory word,” he wrote.

Sigh. You can't please 'em all!