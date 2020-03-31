It’s an adjustment. OutDaughtered’s Danielle Busby is showing support to her daughter Riley Paige, admitting she is struggling with having to constantly stay home during the lockdown. The reality star opened up about how her 4-year-old is coping with the quarantine in the caption of a new photo she posted on Monday, March 30.

“This little nugget, Riley Paige, I think is having the hardest time during this #StayHome life we are living currently,” the TLC alum, 36, shared. “She had been so used to her own days at school, in her own classroom, and now she is back to ‘weekend reality’ seven days a week. *Hang in there my love, we all on the same bus #strongwilledchild #itsabuzzworld.”

In the snap, the TV personality was sweetly embracing her daughter after they took a dip in the pool. Meanwhile, Danielle’s husband, Adam Busby, also took to Instagram with a photo of himself soaking up the rays. “Toilet paper!? Nope. I’m running out of sunscreen,” he captioned the pic, showing all of the kids swimming in the background.

On March 27, the doting daddy, 37, opened up about how their lives have changed, revealing they have turned to their faith amid the uncertainty. “Before quarantine from a global pandemic, Friday mornings in this spot were quiet times with our coffee, bibles and Jesus,” he shared. “Things look a little different right now. We are in a little less control over how the morning looks like in this spot, but have confidence in knowing that Jesus is still in control. Even though times are scary and we may not have any answers to why all of this is happening or what the immediate future looks like. HE still holds our future.”

Back in September 2019, the proud parents dished about their kids’ new school routines, revealing how excited they were to wake up every morning and get ready. “We dropped Blayke off at school to her third-grade classroom and then brought the quints to their preschool,” the dynamic duo told In Touch exclusively at the time. “This year is a big change for us, as Riley started the Kindergarten class at the quints school and she will go every day, just like Blayke.”

To help the kids adapt to their new realities, Danielle and Adam said they now have a more “relaxed” schedule. “It’s been tough stuck at the house with six kids but honestly, I have really loved having all our meals together as a family, lots of play time, and the sleeping in later time,” she wrote alongside a photo of the kids tagged in League City, Texas.

Way to stay positive!