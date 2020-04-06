Don’t mess with a daddy’s daughter! Adam Busby roasted a troll on Sunday, April 5, after they criticized the OutDaughtered star for sharing a photo of Blayke FaceTiming with YouTuber JoJo Siwa on her birthday.

“As special as that is for her, you really shouldn’t put this on SM [social media]. How many other children do you think will get a call from a celeb? They’ll think they’re not special,” the user fumed. “I love your show and you sharing your family, but this isn’t one that should’ve been shared.”

In response, Adam, 37, hit back, “With all due respect, our family is a little extraordinary. My children are celebrities themselves and over the years have worked with and made friendships with other celebrities.” He added that fans enjoy seeing the “not-so-conventional” things they do, which is why people “follow along.”

“We have shot videos with JoJo and posted photos with other celebrities over the years. That’s no surprise to people. Don’t take a sweet thing that I did for my child and try to see some sort of negative in it.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Adam and his wife, Danielle Busby, encountered haters on social media. The couple — who share Blayke and a set of all-girl quintuplets — are constantly clapping back. Most recently, the dad of six defended himself for wearing sneakers at his pool.

“How about some flip-flops at the pool?” someone commented on the photo of his shoes, to which he replied, “I hate flip-flops.” Fair enough!

Luckily, several fans came to his defense. “Why so rude?” someone replied to their question, while a second said, “Respect him. Get off his page!”

In other words? Don’t mess with Adam … or he’ll mess with you!

