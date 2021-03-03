Father knows best. Adam Busby clapped back at a fan who parent-shamed the OutDaughtered star over life jackets.

“I love the show, I’ve watched since they were born,” the user commented under a recent Instagram photo. “I have a question, and it’s not to be rude or anything. When they were on the boat, why not life jackets? Not judging. I’m just crazy about water and kids.”

In response, the defensive dad — who shares a set of all-girl quints and an older daughter with wife Danielle Busby — fumed, “But you are judging. Asking me that question is judging my decisions because it’s different than you would do, and you think it’s not the right one. It’s OK to own it,” the 38-year-old began his lengthy message. “There were life jackets in arms reach of everyone on the boat. We were on a pontoon boat, which is the most stable type of boat on the water, that was going all of 15 mph tops. The side rails of the boat were up to the kids’ chests. The risk was virtually zero.”

He further explained, “We aren’t the type of parents that make decisions based off worrying what is the absolute worst thing that could possibly happen at any given moment. We would rather enjoy the moment. I grew up with boats all my life. I’ve literally been on the water thousands of times. I’ve been a certified lifeguard and a card-carrying rescue diver. My kids are in good hands.”

In the past, parent-shamers have taken aim at other TLC stars — including the Roloffs — over the safety of their kids. In July, trolls went off on Audrey Roloff.

“Everyone coming AT ME about life jackets,” the former Little People, Big World star, 29, shared after posting a pic of daughter Ember in a canoe with her dad, Jeremy Roloff. “This little stream is only a foot deep, and they stayed here the whole time. Be calm.”

In a separate but similar instance, Counting On stars Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra Caldwell received criticism while boating with daughter Addison.

“Baby needs a life jacket too. Stay safe,” one commenter wrote in August. “The laundry basket idea is so clever. Great idea. Baby on the lake without a life jacket … not such a great idea,” added a second, referring to the photo. A third chimed in, “Jesus God, put a LIFE JACKET on. Your grandmother drowned. Do you not care about your kids at all?” Neither Joe, 26, nor Kendra, 22, responded to any of the comments.

Well, you can’t please ’em all.