OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby revealed she is preparing to undergo a “more intense” test to gain some understanding as to why she has been experiencing “alarming sensations” in her arms and legs.

In a new health update, the mom of six, 37, shared that she visited “multiple doctors” to get to the root of the problem and has yet to find a concrete answer. “I was led to the care of a cardiologist and rheumatologist, who have both been amazing,” Danielle wrote in a statement via her Instagram Stories.

Courtesy Danielle Busby/Instagram

The TV personality explained that she’s been meeting with medical professionals to look into possible heart abnormalities or issues with her joints, muscles and bones ever since she was first hospitalized in November.

“Lots of tests have been done for both doctors … some results have come back OK, and some … not so much,” the TLC star continued, making a candid confession. “I share this to share … but honestly nervous about sharing too much [because] I don’t think I can handle people’s ‘input.’ I’m taking one day at a time and when I know more about what’s going on and feel comfortable sharing, I will.”

“I see a huge value in sharing stories, but as for me right now, I just need some space to process before sharing. So today, I share to ask for prayers,” she concluded alongside a photo of her hospital bracelet and one that says “faith.” Despite the uncertainty she is feeling, Danielle made it clear she is trying to keep a positive outlook.

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

The Buzz World Shop owner previously informed fans that she was having an MRI [Magnetic Resonance Imaging] done on December 29. It’s been a trying few weeks for the Busby matriarch, especially after revealing her plans to “slow down” as doctors observe her symptoms and try to determine the cause behind them.

Fortunately, Danielle’s husband, Adam Busby, 38, has been an unwavering source of support amid the process. The TV couple, who share 5-year-old quintuplets Hazel, Riley, Ava, Parker and Olivia as well as 9-year-old daughter Blayke, are sticking together through this tough time. Not only has Adam shared his own health updates, but also messages gushing over his longtime love’s strength and resilience.

Fans are keeping Danielle in their thoughts!