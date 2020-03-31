Adam Busby Claps Back After Slammed for Wearing Sneakers at the Pool

Adam Busby Claps Back After Troll Shades Him for Wearing Sneakers at the Pool: ‘How About Flip Flops?’

Hater, take a seat! OutDaughtered star Adam Busby took to Instagram on Monday, March 30, to clap back at a troll who shaded his choice of footwear while poolside.

“How about some flip-flops at the pool?” someone commented on the photo of his shoes, to which the 37-year-old replied, “I hate flip-flops.” Tell ’em!

“Why so rude?” someone replied to their question, while a second user defended, “Respect him. Get off his page!”

The father of six — who shares a set of all quintuplet girls and older daughter Blayke with his wife Danielle Busby — has been laying low amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple has been spending time with their girls, one of which, has been having a hard time.

“This little nugget, Riley Paige, I think is having the hardest time during this #StayHome life we are living currently,” the TLC star, 36, shared. “She had been so used to her own days at school, in her own classroom, and now she is back to ‘weekend reality’ seven days a week. *Hang in there my love, we all on the same bus #strongwilledchild #itsabuzzworld.”

On March 27, Adam opened up about how their lives have changed in recent weeks. “Before quarantine from a global pandemic, Friday mornings in this spot were quiet times with our coffee, Bibles and Jesus,” he shared. “Things look a little different right now. We are in a little less control over how the morning looks like in this spot, but have confidence in knowing that Jesus is still in control. Even though times are scary and we may not have any answers to why all of this is happening or what the immediate future looks like. HE still holds our future.”

Health has always been a top priority for the family, who owns a cycle studio in their hometown of League City, Texas. On March 24, Danielle shared a snap while cooking up a yummy meal for her kiddos.

“Now that I have taken on the role of #stayhome School Teacher … [might] as well call me the Cafeteria Lady too,” she captioned a photo of chicken, mushrooms and fresh herbs. “MAJOR RESPECT for all the people who work in the school district, you guys ALL NEED PAY RAISES. Thank you to all the teachers that are working their booties off making sure school can be accessed online so our kids don’t have to repeat their current grade. Xoxo.”

Stay safe out there, Busbys!

