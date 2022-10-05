Not having it! OutDaughtered star Adam Busby clapped back at online parent shamers by posting a cheeky meme via his Instagram Stories.

“Me, to everyone’s opinions on how I should be raising my kids,” the quote read, featuring a photo of Keanu Reeves’ character from The Matrix holding up his hand to stop a plethora of bullets from hitting him.

This certainly wasn’t the first time Adam, 40, has told off online trolls, even though the reality TV star tends to maintain a positive presence on social media for fans.

Adam shares six daughters — quints Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker and older child Blayke — with wife Danielle Busby.

Just one week prior, the BYLTBasics ambassador defended himself against a commenter when he shared a photo of him and his wife, 38, during their scenic getaway to Cabo San Lucas.

“Love this beauty that I get to call MINE!” Adam captioned an Instagram post on Friday, September 30, of him kissing Danielle. “Cabo has been good to us! Spent a few days recharging, catching up with friends, but most importantly, working on US. Miss my littles dearly and can’t wait to see them tomorrow.”

Their daughters weren’t seen in the pictures, which spurred a person to ask, “Who watched the girls while you’re away?”

“My mom and my dad are in town with them,” Adam replied.

The father of six isn’t the only one who typically claps back at social media trolls. Danielle has done the same quite a few times as well. One of the couple’s most well-known clapback moments was in August 2021 when an Instagram user accused Danielle of feigning her autoimmune disorder, and Adam quickly shut it down by providing the facts about his wife’s condition. Danielle has been battling the condition since November 2020.

“So, I guess your ‘health issues’ were all for show [because] your summer has seemed very active and healthy!” the person wrote.

The TLC personality promptly responded at the time by writing, “Thanks for your heartfelt concern! It’s an autoimmune disease that comes and goes. Some days are good and some she is stuck at home with pain.”

Despite frequently dealing with online critics, the Busby fam always makes sure to make the most of their time together. They never hesitate to update fans with adorable moments of their children.

On September 6, Adam opened up about how raising six young ladies isn’t “easy” but is still worth every second.

“A few days a week, I find myself pleading with them to get in the car and buckle up without arguing or fighting over a seat, but then we have days like this that completely filled me with joy and you know the little things you’re instilling in them are working,” the proud dad wrote via Instagram that day. “They will always have each other, and they will always have a mommy and a daddy that are standing side by side for them every step of the way.”