From the Aisles of Target to TLC! Adam and Danielle Busby’s Relationship Timeline Is Adorable

Ah, young love. Adam and Danielle Busby‘s relationship timeline is too stinkin’ cute. In fact, their love story began back in 2003 in the aisles of Target. Yes, you read that correctly! The OutDaughtered stars — who share a set of all-girl quintuplets and an older daughter, Blayke — worked together before making it big.

“Adam and I both started working at a brand new Target that opened in our hometown. Though our departments were right next to each other and we saw each other all the time, it took Adam seven months to say one word to me,” Danielle, 36, sweetly explained in an interview with the brand in 2019. “Soon after, we started hanging out, and a few weeks later, he finally asked me on a date. The rest is history! Now almost 13 years of marriage and six kids later, we always say Target is where we fell in love.”

As for what pick-up line Adam, 37, used? “The first words out of his mouth were, ‘Hey, beautiful.’ My thoughts at first were, ’Oh wow! You never talk to me and now you’re trying to hit on me … real smooth!'” she joked on her Its a Buzz World blog, before adding that “it must have worked.”

The cute couple — who tied the knot in 2006 — share the country’s only all-girl set of quints named Riley Paige, Ava Layne, Olivia Marie, Parker Kate and Hazel Grace. The first episode of their hit reality show premiered on May 10, 2016, and is still filming today.

That said, the recent coronavirus pandemic put their new season on hold. “Do you guys still record the TV show?” one fan asked in the comments on Instagram on April 11, to which the father of six wrote, “We do, but COVID has put a wrench in things.”

Here’s hoping OutDaughtered is back up and running again soon! In the meantime, check out Adam and Danielle’s (seriously sweet) relationship timeline.