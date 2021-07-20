Puppy love. OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby announced that she and husband Adam Busby have expanded their brood … with a furry new family member!

“Well guys, we did it!” the mom of six, 37, wrote in her Instagram caption on Monday, July 20, while sharing the very first photo of their new dog, Gus.

Courtesy Danielle Busby/Instagram

“We may be cray cray, but that’s OK because I’m completely obsessed,” Danielle gushed about the Bichon Frise Shih Tzu mix, also sharing that “Gus and [their other dog] Beaux have become bestest of buddies and it’s so cute!” The TLC personality pointed out many dog owners think the breed resembles teddy bears because of their incredibly “adorable faces.”

Adam, 39, also couldn’t help but gush over their “fluff ball,” who has a blend of white, black and brown fur. In a YouTube video on their shared channel, the reality TV dad revealed they ended up “surprising the girls” with Gus and said the whole process of finding him and picking him out “came about so quickly.” After paying a visit to Gus, Danielle “fell in love,” he shared, explaining they thought it over before going through with it, and still ended up going back later to get the pup.

Danielle and Adam’s eldest daughter, 10-year-old Blayke, and their 6-year-old quintuplets: Ava, Olivia, Parker, Hazel and Riley, were so excited to spend time with Gus after meeting him. The Busbys previously adopted their other dog, Beaux, in April 2019 while celebrating the quints’ 4th birthday.

Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Instagram

Adam shared the news about Beaux joining the family after having a “great Hawaiian Luau party” for their youngest kids. “It was also the grand entrance to the girls’ new SURPRISE brother (@beauxbuzz),” the ‪BYLTBasics ambassador‬ wrote online, revealing their pup’s Instagram account. “Our newest addition. He is a blue/ tan miniature French bulldog.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for Beaux to become a certified member of the family. “We all love our little Beaux; he sure is one cute puppy. In all honesty, the girls and Beaux all adjusted well,” Danielle told In Touch in September 2019. “Thankfully, Beaux is a great dog … especially after letting him go to puppy school. He loves to play hard but loves to cuddle more than anything. Blayke and Parker are definitely way more attached to him than the other girls … though, Riley loves to play rough with him. They all love Beaux Beaux (as they call him).”