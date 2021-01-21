Showing Javi Marroquin what he’s missing! Lauren Comeau flaunted her sexy abs in a skin-baring selfie following her split from the Teen Mom 2 dad.

“Today’s a new day,” the former reality star captioned the sultry Instagram shot on Wednesday, January 20. “Onwards and upwards.”

The photo comes just one day after the mom of one — who shares son Eli, 2, with her estranged fiancé — confirmed breakup rumors via Instagram Live.

“I’m never gonna air dirty laundry on the internet. My mama raised me better than that. I do think I deserve to come on here and show some real f–king pain,” Lauren said in the emotional video while wiping away tears. “I’m just here to pick up the pieces with my kid, stuck here with no family or friends.”

The Maine native revealed she is a “single mom” living in Delaware after the October 13 episode of Teen Mom aired. In one scene, Javi’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, accused him of trying to cheat on his fiancée.

“He pulled into the Wawa parking when I was getting gas and he opened the door and was like, ‘I want to f–k you, plain and simple.’ I said, ‘Bye, Javi,'” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host alleged, adding, “I have all the text messages of him trying to like, meet up.”

Lauren seemed to double down on Kailyn’s cheating claims in her Instagram Live, telling followers she “just discovered something new today” that’s “really, really disgusting and f–ked up and really disrespectful,” noting “it’s just so sad” and she “feels bad for me and my son.”

Kailyn apologized both publicly and privately for “doing Lauren dirty,” but the brunette babe seemingly reached her breaking point. Back in August 2019, Lauren allegedly found Javi “naked with another woman in their house,” two months after they got engaged.

A week later, the reality dad broke his silence and apologized for “disrespecting” his fiancée, adding that he “failed as a father.”

It seems as though two cheating scandals are too much to bear, though Javi denied any wrongdoing. “While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” the dad of two exclusively told In Touch. “My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”

Kailyn has yet to speak out about the allegations, though Javi’s other ex Briana DeJesus has. “Damn I would hate to be stuck in another city with no friends and family [stressed emoji],” she wrote via Twitter on January 19. “Thank god I dodged that bullet lol f–k datttttt.”