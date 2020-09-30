Chris Watts has continued to be a nefarious figure ever since his triple-murder case made headlines, inspiring a new Netflix documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door, which will be released on the streaming platform on September 30. Find out where the convicted killer is today after he pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife and two young daughters.

What Was His Sentence?

Watts received five life sentences in November 2018 for murdering his expectant spouse, Shanann, and their two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in August 2018.

The former Colorado resident pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body. His plea deal allowed him to avoid the death penalty. Shanann’s remains were discovered in a grave, and the bodies of their daughters were found in oil tanks at a company he previously worked for.

Watts’ late wife was 15 weeks along in her pregnancy when she died.

Where Is He Now?

Watts is in custody at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin, after being relocated from a Colorado prison for security reasons.

What New Info Does the Documentary Share?

The September 16 trailer featured recordings from law enforcement, shocking text messages and videos from their seemingly idyllic home life.

“I just want you to know a little bit of my story,” Shanann said in a heart-wrenching throwback video. “I went through one of the darkest times of my life and then I met Chris and he’s the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Watts and Shanann were messaging each other about dinner plans before the triple-murder, the new documentary reveals. “What kind of vegetables do you want with dinner tonight?” she wrote him that fateful day. “Broccoli works,” he responded. “Green beans work, too.”

Shanann even shared her excitement about them welcoming a baby boy prior to her murder, telling Watts she missed and loved him “so much.”

American Murder: The Family Next Door will be available to stream via Netflix on September 30.