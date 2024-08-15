Big Brother season 26 has been full of surprises, from a big AI twist to some shocking eliminations. There have been three contestants who have been evicted from the house so far as the season continues to heat up.
Matt Hardeman was the first houseguest to be evicted from the Big Brother house in season 26. Angela Murray targeted Matt during her HOH reign, having a full blown confrontation in the kitchen with the tech sales rep as his fellow houseguests watched in disbelief. He was evicted on day 10.
Lisa Weintraub
On day 17, Lisa Weintraub was sent packing. Chelsie Baham won HOH that week. While it seemed like Angela’s outburst from the week before was enough ammo to send her out the door, the houseguests ultimately decided to keep her around as a shield in the game.
Kenney Kelley
Kenney Kelley was evicted from the Big Brother house on day 24. Cedric Hodges won HOH that week and came to blows with Tucker Des Lauriers. Tucker ended up winning safety in the AI Arena competition. He ended up being the only person to vote to evict Quinn, with his fellow houseguests deciding that Kenny should be booted from the house.