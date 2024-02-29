VPR’s Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Relationship Timeline

Although they met in Sin City, Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright seemingly got their fairytale ending. The Bravo stars tied the knot at Kentucky Castle in 2019 after four years of dating and fans watched the dreamy nuptials during season 8.

Brittany and Jax adjusted well to married life and welcomed their son, Cruz, in April 2021. The pair were seemingly thriving as they opened up Jax’s Studio City and later joined the cast of The Valley. However, things took a turn for the south when Brittany announced their separation in February 2024.