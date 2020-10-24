Stepping back? Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin deleted his Instagram amid rumors he split from longtime partner, Lauren Comeau, amid cheating allegations.

The airman, 27, seemed to deactivate his account on Friday, October 23, after promoting his virtual prayer group. “Prayer group tomorrow at 6:30 a.m. ET via Zoom. Open to whoever,” Javi wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 21.

Just three days prior, the Delaware resident revealed his plans to start practicing his faith again in the midst of his estrangement from Lauren, 28. While he did not address the status of their relationship, Javi hinted at their separation during an Instagram Live on October 19, while admitted this year “has been hard on” on him and he was looking to his religion to help guide him “in the right direction to fix myself and figure out all these issues.”

“I’m gonna really dive in on my faith and see what God has in store for me, what God has planned for me so I’ve been reading my bible as soon as I wake up. It’s kind of lonely by myself so I was hoping if anybody is going through some financial troubles, some relationship troubles, some family troubles and you just need someone to pray with, I kind of wanted to open that door,” he said as he choked back tears, opening up about his decision to start his prayer group.

Javi has been apart from Lauren since October 15, when the brunette beauty started sharing photos and videos on her Instagram Story of her and the couple’s 23-month-old son, Eli, in Maine with her family while Javi remained by himself in their shared home in Delaware.

Their estrangement comes just three days after Javi’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, claimed he propositioned her for sex while still in a relationship during the October 13 episode of MTV’s Teen Mom 2. In the midst of a heated fight between the exes over the pick-up and drop-off plans for their son, 6-year-old Lincoln, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host dropped the bombshell allegation.

Courtesy of Javi Marroquin/Instagram

“Oh really? Is that why you tried to f–k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend’s home with your son?” Kailyn, 28, said before revealing alleged text messages between her and Javi. She later publicly apologized to Lauren for airing out their drama on national TV.