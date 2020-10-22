In need of a little faith? Javi Marroquin revealed he’s in “prayer group” amid rumors he and fiancé Lauren Comeau have split.

“Prayer group tomorrow at 6:30 a.m. ET via Zoom. Open to whoever,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 22.

On the October 13 episode of the hit MTV show, Kailyn Lowry alleged her ex-husband tried to cheat by asking her for sex. “Last week, I asked Jo [Rivera] and Javi if they’d start meeting me halfway for exchanges [of Lincoln and Isaac]. They originally agreed, but now Javi is giving me a hard time,” the 28-year-old told cameras, before adding, “[Javi] texted me, too, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do anything for you because you’re mean to me and Lauren.”

“Oh really?” she asked. “Is that why you tried to f–k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot? While your girlfriend is at home with your son,” the A Letter of Love author alleged. “You’re willing to come to Middletown, [Delaware], to f–k me, but you won’t come to Middletown to meet me to get your son,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host continued. “Or even [drive] halfway to get your son. Only if it benefits you in a sexual way. Now you’re being disrespectful and I’m going to disrespect the f–k out of you.”

Since the allegations, Kail has apologized both personally and publically to Lauren, 28, who has been posting cryptic messages on social media since the drama began. Most recently, the mom of one — who shares son Eli with Javi — shared a quote about “trust.”

“I hope that even on the hardest of days, comfort finds you. I hope you can allow yourself to trust, that even when it feels so far away, joy will always remember the route to your door,” Lauren wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 19. “And I hope, as hard as I know it is, that you can be gentle with yourself in the waiting.”

Days earlier, the reality TV alum shared a different quote about a “phase” ending in her life. “This necessary ending will lead you to find your true life path and purpose which you are prompted to fully undertake,” the message read. “Keep up the positive energies and expect further prosperity, fulfillment and happiness to enter your life.”

Despite it all, Lauren’s putting on a brave face. She recently uploaded a happy video with Eli about the perks of being a “boy mom.”

“This is the 274th time. Boy mom means I am a 24/7 jungle gym covered in dirt,” she captioned the clip. Time will tell what’s next for the couple.