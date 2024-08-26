90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Liz” Woods was called out by costar Patrick Mendes for her “scandalous” behavior with Ed “Big Ed” Brown following their split.

“Ed and Liz are really complicated. And Liz, like, I don’t know, it’s just kind of scandalous if you ask me,” Patrick, 42, said about Liz, 32, and Ed, 59, after he spent time with them during the Sunday, August 25, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits.

He then accused Liz of being affectionate with Ed despite being in a relationship with her new boyfriend, Jayson. “One night, Jayson’s throwing her over his shoulder, and the next night, she’s holding hands with Ed,” Patrick continued while reflecting on their time living together while filming the tell-all episodes. “And then Ed tells me that Liz said that Ed was better in bed or something like that. You know, it’s coming from Ed, which you know he probably made that up.”

Patrick added that he and Ed spoke about where he stood with Liz before they started filming. “I think Liz is scandalous, and I just feel like you guys are way too close,” he said. “I mean, especially if I was Jayson. [If] Jayson saw the way you guys were acting, they’d be done. It did seem like you were going for one more time for old-time’s sake type of thing.”

Ed then weighed in by acknowledging that he could have shut down anything inappropriate that happened between him and Liz. “I know me, and I know Liz’s weaknesses. Could I have done it? Absolutely,” he said. “But she would have felt like s–t, and it would have been harder for her.”

Patrick shared his thoughts about Liz after fans watched her admit to Ashley Michelle that it was “so easy” for her and Ed to fall back into how they acted when they were a couple. “But I have a good man at home,” she continued. “He’s everything to me right now. But it still doesn’t change the fact that there’s still all these feelings and being around Ed.”

Liz also insisted that she no longer had romantic feelings for Ed, but felt she was gravitating towards him because she never got “closure.”

Once the reunion was done filming, fans watched Ed and Liz tearfully say goodbye to each other.

TLC

“Ed told me he still wants to be a part of my life, remain friends, but I don’t want to see Ed again,” she said in a confessional. “I want no more contact with Ed, but I’d be lying to myself if I say that it doesn’t hurt knowing that this is going to be the last time that I see him.”

Liz and Ed called it quits during an April episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? after they got into a heated argument over taco pasta.

While their split wasn’t confirmed until the episode aired, Liz started hinting there was a new man in her life by sharing cryptic social media posts in January. She eventually confirmed her romance with Jayson in May, and he even appeared on the tell-all with her.