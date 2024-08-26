Although filming of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 tell-all is officially over, the drama only continued off camera.

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Faces Off With Sophie and Thais

Loren Brovarnik was questioned about the lack of drama in her segment by her cast members.

“You can say whatever you would like right now because I’ve got five minutes,” the New York native said, while Sophie Sierra replied, “I’m saying it to you that I don’t think that’s really fair. Your segment, no one came for you guys but you was very opinionated on everyone else.”

Loren slammed Sophie’s claim, saying she wasn’t “opinionated” but just “asked the appropriate questions.”

“I was so prepared for everybody to ask questions and nobody did,” she added, while offering her costars the opportunity to ask her questions.

Alexei Brovarnik then jumped in to defend his wife, telling her, “Did you now see us fighting?”

Meanwhile, Loren continued to add fuel to the fire by telling Sophie’s estranged husband, Rob Warne, that she understood the frustration he has in his relationship with the U.K. native.

“You don’t even know me and Rob,” Sophie clapped back, to which Loren responded, “We’ve watched your story. We know that he f–ked up, but I also don’t believe you fully.”

Then it was Thaís Ramone’s turn to chime in, calling out Loren for “talking s–t” about her during a previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk. Loren defended her comments about the Brazil native and added that she previously backed Thaís in an argument with her husband, Patrick Mendes.

“I’m talking to you. We [are] not involving husbands here,” the mom of one said. “I’m talking to you. Why [are] you saying that? You’re not better than anyone. You’re not better than anyone.”

“90 Day Fiance’ Stars Ashley and Manuel’s Drama Continues

On the car ride after the tell-all, Ashley revealed she was “hurt” when Manuel said “maybe” when he asked if we would be with her permanently.

The pair also continued to argue over finances, with the Ecuador native saying he cannot live off love as he has to pay nearly $200 a month to help his children back home. He also revealed that his sister had taken a line of credit in an effort to support his children.

In addition, Manuel felt his wife didn’t ask about his children, to which Ashley responded by saying that once the visa paperwork for the father of two was processed, she would like to visit his family and get answers to her questions.

The ‘90 Day Fiance’ Polygraph Tells All

At the end of the episode, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 cast took a polygraph test — with questions provided by their peers.

Although Gino, Sophie and Liz declined to answer, Jasmine was asked a variety of questions varying from her attraction to Gino to her relationship with her Australian ex-boyfriend, Dane.

TLC

Jasmine said she was attracted to Gino and denied sleeping with her ex-boyfriend before moving to America, which were both determined not to be lies.

90 Day Fiance’s Michael Reveals More Details About His Disappearance

Four days after Michael and Angela returned home, it was revealed the Nigeria native abruptly left their shared marital home. Michael told cameras that Angela was “giving him attitude” and after she left for errands, he walked five hours before a friend assisted him in getting to a bus station.

“I’ll see you soon Michael,” Angela told the cameras. “In a plane or in a courtroom.”

A title card stated that Michael was living with friends in an undisclosed location.