Sounding off. Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus threw shade at ex Javi Marroquin hours after his former fiancée Lauren Comeau confirmed they broke up.

Briana, 26, shared her reaction to the couple’s tumultuous split after Lauren, 29, took to Instagram Live, wiping away tears as she discussed being “stuck in Delaware” and the hardships of being a “single mom” on Tuesday, January 19.

Courtesy Briana DeJesus/Instagram

“Damn I would hate to be stuck in another city with no friends and family [stressed emoji]. Thank god I dodged that bullet lol f–k datttttt,” Briana wrote in a now-deleted tweet, clearly referring to her own fizzled romance with the MTV personality, 28.

Javi and Lauren first started seeing each other in 2017, and it was off-and-on until they got back together in March 2018, following news that he and fellow Teen Mom star Briana parted ways.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” Briana told Blasting News in January 2018, going into detail about why they didn’t work out in the long run. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck … because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer, and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand,” the mom of two added at the time.

Courtesy Briana DeJesus/Instagram; Courtesy Javi Marroquin/Instagram; Courtesy Lauren Comeau/Instagram

Javi moved on romantically with Lauren and they welcomed their first child together, Eli, in November 2018 before announcing their engagement in June 2019. It seems things hit the fan between them when his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, dropped a cheating bombshell during the October 13 episode of Teen Mom 2. Kailyn alleged that Javi tried to hook up with her while he was still engaged to and in a relationship with Lauren, which Lauren seemingly alluded to in her Instagram Live.

The father of two, who shares son Lincoln, 7, with Kailyn and son Eli, 2, with Lauren, broke his silence on the cheating allegations in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” Javi wrote. “My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”