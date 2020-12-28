Family first. Teen Mom 2 alum Lauren Comeau seemingly threw shade at Javi Marroquin with a quote about “raising kids” amid their ongoing drama with his ex Kailyn Lowry.

The MTV personality, 28, posted a cryptic message about laying down a good foundation so kids “won’t have to recover from their childhood” on Sunday, December 27. Lauren later emphasized the importance of a happy home.

Courtesy Lauren Comeau/Instagram

“Also, protect your babies. Protect their hearts, their innocence, their sweet smiles,” the mom of one continued alongside a new photo with her 2-year-old son, Eli, shared with estranged fiancé Javi, 28. “One of my biggest fears as a mama is that someday I won’t be able to shelter Eli from the evil of this world and it terrifies me. I wish more was kept private, solely for the sake of our children.”

It seems she and Javi are still going through a rough patch after Kailyn, 28, dropped a cheating bombshell in an October episode of Teen Mom 2. During one jaw-dropping scene, the 16 and Pregnant alum shockingly claimed Javi tried to hook up with her while he was still in a relationship with Lauren. “I have all the text messages of him trying to like, meet up,” Kailyn alleged.

In the following weeks, Lauren spent some time with family in Maine and shared a message about harnessing her strength on December 14. “You can and you will overcome everything you are facing right now. And you will emerge stronger than you ever were before. Trust yourself. Trust the process. All is well,” she wrote. Meanwhile, Javi turned to his faith amid rumors they split over the ordeal.

Courtesy of Javi Marroquin/Instagram

Two months after issuing an apology to Lauren for going public with the explosive claims, Kailyn addressed the situation in a sneak peek for an upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2.

“I really did Lauren dirty, and it wasn’t even about her,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host told a producer in the teaser clip released on December 27. “It was, but I didn’t have to do her like that. If I was gonna say anything, I could have just texted her or called her and said something to her directly.” Kailyn and Javi finalized their divorce in 2017.

As for Javi and Lauren, the on-again, off-again duo has been romantically linked since 2017. They welcomed son Eli in November 2018. The pair got engaged in June 2019, but dealt with a separate cheating scandal not long after, which he apologized for that August.

Time will tell what happens with their relationship next.