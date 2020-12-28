Owning up. Kailyn Lowry is taking responsibility for comments she made on Teen Mom 2 after Javi Marroquin allegedly asked her for sex.

“I really did Lauren [Comeau] dirty, and it wasn’t even about her,” the reality star, 28, told producer Patrick in a sneak peek. “It was, but I didn’t have to do her like that. If I was gonna say anything, I could have just texted her or called her and said something to her directly.”

Kailyn — who was married to Javi from 2012 to 2016 — added that she’s “embarrassed” she “said anything on camera” and claimed she “forgot” about the scene they filmed.

Things have been tense between Lauren and fiancé Javi since the October 13 episode of Teen Mom aired. In the scene, Kail alleged he tried to cheat on Lauren by asking to hook up with her.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“Oh really? Is that why you tried to f–k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot? While your girlfriend is at home with your son,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host said during a disagreement with Javi over their 7-year-old son, Lincoln, whom they share custody of.

“You’re willing to come to Middletown, [Delaware], to f–k me, but you won’t come to Middletown to meet me to get your son,” she pointed out. “Or even [drive] halfway to get your son. Only if it benefits you in a sexual way. Now you’re being disrespectful and I’m going to disrespect the f–k out of you.”

Kail said Javi was originally OK with driving and meeting Kail halfway between their homes to pick up his son for his visit, but he later changed his mind because he felt Kail was “mean” to him and Lauren.

Kail later apologized both personally and publicly to Lauren, noting “she didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through.”

In the months since the episode aired, Lauren and Javi have seemingly been spending time apart. Though they have yet to confirm their split, Lauren has been posting cryptic messages on social media.

“Fall back in love with yourself. I mean, really, really love yourself … the way you want somebody else to,” she shared via her Instagram Story on Javi’s birthday. “Set the tone!”

Weeks earlier, Lauren shared a separate message, writing, “You never really see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air.”

Javi and Lauren have been together in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017 and welcomed their first child, son Eli, together in November 2018. The pair got engaged in June 2019, but their relationship was rocked by a different cheating scandal just two months later. Javi has yet to speak out publicly amid the drama.