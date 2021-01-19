Courtesy Lauren Comeau/Instagram; Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram; Courtesy Javi Marroquin/Instagram

Pouring her heart out. Javi Marroquin’s former fiancée Lauren Comeau seemingly accused him of cheating with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry in an emotional Instagram Live after confirming the breakup rumors are true.

The influencer, 29, fought back tears while revealing what has allegedly been going on between her and Javi, 28, on Tuesday, January 19, claiming it’s far worse than fans may have suspected. “You don’t see the truth. You don’t see everything. A lot of its assumptions … I just discovered something new today. It’s really, really disgusting and f–ked up and really disrespectful … and it’s just so sad. I feel so bad for me and my son,” Lauren told her social media followers.

Lauren later appeared to reference the evening Kailyn, 28, dropped the bombshell cheating claims about Javi in a Teen Mom 2 episode, which aired in October 2020. At the time, the MTV personality alleged Javi tried to have sex with her while he was still in a relationship. “The night I found out along with the whole world, we were gonna put a deposit down on the house the very next day,” Lauren explained.

“Don’t hurt people for f–king fun. Everyone’s life decisions affect other people, so just be cautious of that,” she continued, also highlighting that it’s against her beliefs to air out all of their “dirty laundry” on the internet. “For those that are saying she knew what she was getting into, there’s a lot you guys don’t know.”

Javi denied the accusations exclusively to In Touch the same day. “While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” he said. “My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”

Javi and Lauren’s romance began in the summer of 2017. Although they briefly split after getting together, they reconciled following his breakup from Briana DeJesus and gave their love another try in March 2018. Lauren and Javi welcomed their son, Eli, in November 2018 and announced their plans to wed in June 2019.

In her heartfelt Instagram Live, Lauren confirmed she and Javi called it quits after three years together, telling fans she is a “single mom” who is “stuck in Delaware” until it all blows over.

“I have dealt with my fair share of betrayal and pain my whole life, but what I found out today from the kids nonetheless … just makes me feel like the last three years they [have] just been waiting for this to happen and I’ve always known people have been against me and Javi,” Lauren concluded, hinting that she may have also got insight from Javi’s other son, Lincoln, 7, shared with Kailyn.

“People have wanted to see us break up our whole relationship, and now that it’s finally here, it’s just like where did those three years go?” Lauren pondered. “I’m just here to pick up the pieces with my kid.”