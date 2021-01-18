Lauren Comeau Says 'Life Sucks' Amid Fiance Javi Marroquin Split Rumors

Not-so-subtle message. Lauren Comeau reflected on her “hard” week amid rumors she and her fiancé, Javi Marroquin, have split.

“This week, today, tonight, has been hard,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 29, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, January 17. “I get so many messages daily asking how I remain so positive. The truth is, I don’t. I just don’t enjoy showing this side of the storm because everyone thinks they know the reality, and it’s a lose-lose.” She continued, “Just here to remind you to not compare your life to someone else’s highlight reel. Life sucks some days, isn’t fair most days and the world is selfish. Just take it day by day and be kind to yourself, everyone around you, and just do your damn best.”

Courtesy of Lauren Comeau/Instagram

The post comes amid her ongoing drama with Javi, also 28, who was caught in a cheating scandal with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry. During the October 13 episode of the hit MTV show, Kail, 28, alleged he asked to hook up with her during a disagreement regarding their 7-year-old son, Lincoln, whom they share custody of.

“You’re willing to come to Middletown, [Delaware], to f–k me, but you won’t come to Middletown to meet me to get your son,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host said. “Or even [drive] halfway to get your son. Only if it benefits you in a sexual way. Now you’re being disrespectful and I’m going to disrespect the f–k out of you.”

The mom of four — who also shares son Isaac, 11, with Jo Rivera and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 5 months, with Chris Lopez — later took responsibility for her comments.

“I really did Lauren dirty, and it wasn’t even about her,” the A Letter of Love author told producer Patrick in a later episode. “It was, but I didn’t have to do her like that. If I was gonna say anything, I could have just texted her or called her and said something to her directly.”

Kail and Javi were married from 2012 to 2016. Javi and Lauren have been together in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017 and welcomed their first child together, son Eli, in November 2018. The pair got engaged in June 2019, but their relationship was rocked by a different cheating scandal just two months later.

Though neither Lauren nor Javi have confirmed their break up, they’ve seemingly been spending time apart. The mom of one — who shares son Eli, 2, with her estranged fiancé — was seemingly with her family in Maine recently and has been posting a slew of cryptic messages on social media.

“Fall back in love with yourself. I mean, really, really love yourself … the way you want somebody else to,” she posted on Javi’s birthday. “Set the tone!”

Javi has yet to speak out about the speculation, though it appears he deleted all of his photos with Lauren on Instagram.