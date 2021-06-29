Summer is here! Sister Wives star Christine Brown showcased her weight loss in a stylish new photo after Janelle Brown announced she will be the first of the polygamous reality TV family to finally live on their Coyote Pass property.

“I’m not usually an animal print person, but this @lularoe Ariel. I’m obsessed with! And, I found a new backdrop for photos,” Christine, 49, captioned the shot she shared via Instagram on Monday, June 28. The mom of six paired her fashionable ensemble with a statement red necklace and matching shoes.

“You look fabulous!” one impressed fan commented. “You look so good! How did you lose weight??? Any pointers?” another social media user questioned.

Back in September 2019, Christine revealed she was able to shed extra pounds by eating for her blood type and working out. Her nutrition plan was seemingly based on the book Eat Right For Your Type by Peter D’Adamo. The naturopathic physician and author wrote about how people could “be healthier, live longer, and achieve their ideal weight” by eating based on their blood type.

Since then, Christine appears to be sticking to a health and fitness plan that works for her. It’s now been three years since her family with husband Kody Brown relocated from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018 and now, they are all planning another exciting move.

“So, I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure,” Janelle, 52, wrote via Instagram on June 27. “The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental. Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by,” the TLC star continued. “Presenting my new summer adventure — the RV life but camped on our property.”

Prior to her switch-up, the owner of the home that Janelle was renting in Flagstaff had placed the house for sale, In Touch confirmed. As of now, it appears only three of her six children with Kody, 52, still reside with her — Garrison, 22, Gabe, 20, and Savannah, 16. Logan, 27, Maddie, 25, and Hunter, 24, have all moved out.

“Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite,” Janelle added about their new property in Coyote Pass. “Stay tuned, this is about to get real!”

After mulling over their decision to build a massive home for the entire Brown brood in season 15, they instead agreed to build four separate homes on the land. In Touch confirmed as of June 2021, they had not broken ground yet on those new houses, according to building permits.