Coincidence? Lauren Comeau shared a cryptic message via her Instagram Story on estranged fiancé Javi Marroquin‘s birthday.

“Fall back in love with yourself. I mean, really, really love yourself … the way you want somebody else to,” the shady quote shared on December 11 read. “Set the tone!”

The Teen Mom 2 dad turns 28-years old on Friday and posted a video of son Eli, whom he shares with Lauren, getting “birthday haircuts.”

There’s been tension between the couple ever since the October 13 episode of the hit MTV show aired. In one scene, Javi’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, alleged he tried to cheat on Lauren, 28, by asking her for sex.

“Last week, I asked Jo [Rivera] and Javi if they’d start meeting me halfway for exchanges [of Lincoln and Isaac]. They originally agreed, but now Javi is giving me a hard time,” the 28-year-old told cameras, before adding, “[Javi] texted me, too, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do anything for you because you’re mean to me and Lauren.”

Courtesy of Javi Marroquin/Instagram

“Oh really?” she asked. “Is that why you tried to f–k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot? While your girlfriend is at home with your son,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host alleged. “You’re willing to come to Middletown, [Delaware], to f–k me, but you won’t come to Middletown to meet me to get your son,” the Pride Over Pity author continued. “Or even [drive] halfway to get your son. Only if it benefits you in a sexual way. Now you’re being disrespectful and I’m going to disrespect the f–k out of you.”

Following the allegations, Kail apologized both personally and publically to Lauren, who has been posting cryptic messages on social media since the drama began. Most recently, the mom of one dropped a hint they are still sorting through some relationship issues by sharing a message about “toxic” people on Monday, November 16.

“You never really see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. Though the pair seemingly reunited for Eli’s birthday one day prior, fans had a hard time believing they were back on track, especially considering she had posted about “narcissist abuse” around the same time.

The message read, “Narcissists, quite simply, accuse you of all the things that they do themselves.”