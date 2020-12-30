Hitting home? Lauren Comeau shared a cryptic quote about how her “close relationships” will be “affected” in 2021 amid drama with Javi Marroquin.

The mother of one, 28, posted a horoscope for her zodiac sign via Instagram Stories on Monday, December 28, detailing what she can expect in the coming year as a Sagittarius.

“Your personal growth, your limitations, where you feel restricted, everything that you have suppressed during the past couple of years, your relationships and all your close ties will be very affected this year,” it began.

Lauren’s post said it would be beneficial to “challenge” herself by staying “true” to her beliefs and values. “So many things are on your plate and you are asked to be on top of your tasks,” the horoscope continued. “Your potential, your abilities, your capacities, and your talents will be invited to be shared with the world, to be expressed and to be used and applied in your life in a proper way. This year is about you finding more truth in what you do and who you are.”

As she and Javi seemingly remain on shaky ground in their relationship, Lauren has been taking to Instagram with several messages about self-love and introspection. The makeup enthusiast last posted about raising kids who “won’t have to recover from their childhood” amid the animosity between her, Javi and his ex Kailyn Lowry.

Kailyn, 28, previously caused a stir by alleging Javi — who was still with Lauren — tried to hook up with her on the October 13 episode of Teen Mom 2. After Kailyn and Javi argued about a drop-off and pick-up plan for their 7-year-old son, Lincoln, the Pride Over Pity author made the jaw-dropping claims.

“Is that why you tried to f–k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend’s home with your son?” the MTV star said.

In the following weeks, it appeared to cause some real-life drama for Lauren and Javi as she briefly traveled to Maine to be with family while he spent time in a prayer group. Although Kailyn apologized publicly and privately for speaking out about the private matter, she still felt guilty about the problems it caused.

“I really did Lauren dirty, and it wasn’t even about her,” the 16 and Pregnant alum said in a sneak peek clip for the Tuesday, December 29, episode of Teen Mom 2. “It was, but I didn’t have to do her like that. If I was gonna say anything, I could have just texted her or called her and said something to her directly.”