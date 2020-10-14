Trouble in paradise? Teen Mom 2 alum Lauren Comeau seemingly unfollowed Javi Marroquin after his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, revealed Javi tried to hook up with her while still in a relationship with Lauren.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Lauren, 28, was not following Javi, 27, following the airing of the Tuesday, October 13 episode of Teen Mom 2. In a scene that was filmed during a fight between Javi and Kailyn, 28, over the drop-off and pick-up plans for their 6-year-old son, Lincoln, Kail dropped a bombshell claim.

“Oh really? Is that why you tried to f–k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend’s home with your son?” she vented to her producer on the show.

She went on to share more details about Javi’s alleged sexual proposition. “He pulled into the Wawa parking when I was getting gas and he opened the door and was like, ‘I want to f–k you, plain and simple.’ I said, ‘Bye, Javi,’” the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost explained. “I have all the text messages of him trying to like, meet up.”

As the scene aired on MTV, Kail took to Twitter to issue an apology to Lauren for revealing the shocking allegations on camera. “I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however, have never experienced that being exploited on TV,” the Pride Over Pity author wrote. “I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well.”

Javi and Lauren have been together off-and-on since 2017, which is the same year his divorce from Kail was finalized. They welcomed their first child together, Javi’s second son, 23-month-old Eli, in November 2018. The airman proposed to Lauren in June 2019 and she said yes. Just two months later, their relationship was rocked by a cheating scandal.

In August 2019, Lauren allegedly caught Javi “naked with another woman in their house” after a party at their residence. The incident led to a heated dispute between the couple, after which they briefly split. Lauren also unfollowed Javi on Instagram at the time.

While they were able to work through their issues after Javi publicly apologized for his indiscretion and got back together, it seems their relationship never fully recovered. Since the incident, Lauren has not been spotted wearing her engagement ring in photos on social media. After refollowing him, she has shared multiple PDA-filled photos of the couple together and several lovey-dovey family snapshots. “Mi amor [woman, man kissing emoji],” she captioned a loved-up picture of the couple hugging on the beach in August, one year after the scandal.