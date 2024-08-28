1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton admitted that her weight loss journey hasn’t been easy, and revealed she had to face her “inner demons” in order to lose 500 pounds.

Tammy, 38, took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 27, to reflect on the highs and lows of her weight loss experience. “I take a lot of pictures, a lot of selfies, not because I look good — well, I do a little bit — but mostly because I want to remember how big I was, what I looked like,” she began in the clip. “And I reflect, dude, I was huge! I lost 500 lbs. I would not be able to sit in this chair.”

“I think I was trying to be so focused on losing weight that I lost myself. Lost who I was and I turned to alcohol instead of food. At the same time, I was still eating. So I was doing both. Damage in two different ways,” Tammy continued. “It would be so easy to fall back into bad habits and gain all the weight back but then what was this all for? Waste of time, waste of money, wasted effort.”

Tammy went on to explain that she made lifestyle changes in addition to altering her diet. “I had a lot of inner demons that I had to fight and I’m still fighting,” she admitted.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

The TLC personality concluded the video with a hopeful message for her fans who may be going through their own weight loss journey. “You’re not alone,” she said. “You can do anything once you put your mind to it. Never give up.”

In addition to her comments in the video, Tammy also shared an optimistic message in the post’s caption. After adding that her life has been a “roller-coaster,” she said that she’s “proud” of her accomplishments.

“We’re all in this together, and I believe in lifting each other up, one day at a time,” she continued. “So, join me as we embrace the highs, the lows and everything in between. Let’s keep moving forward with love and positivity!”

Fans were first introduced to Tammy when she and her family made their reality TV debut in 2020. After she suffered a life threatening health scare, she was motivated to lose enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery. Her hard work paid off and she got down to 534.7 pounds, which qualified her to have the procedure in July 2022.

While Tammy has been proudly documenting her weight loss on social media, she recently revealed that she accomplished a major goal by dropping 500 pounds.

The Kentucky native shared the news by reposting a video on TikTok that showed her and a group of friends revealing that they had lost a total of 2,078 pounds between them. As Tammy walked toward the camera, the number “500” appeared on the screen.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/TikTok

“Truly absolutely amazing ladies and I’m happy to call y’all my friends,” Tammy captioned the clip. “I’m so proud of each and everyone [sic] of y’all not only are you beautiful on the inside but your [sic] gorgeous on the outside never forget.”