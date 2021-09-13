Megan Fox hinted she and Kourtney Kardashian both have babies on the brain while taking the stage to present at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Give it up for our future baby daddies,” the Midnight in the Switchgrass star, 35, said as the audience in the Barclays Center cheered before Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker’s performance on Sunday, September 12. “I think his drummer is super hot,” Kourtney, 42, added, referring to her Blink-182 rocker beau.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Fans have been keeping a close eye on both of the power couples following MGK’s reported drama with UFC fighter Conor McGregor on the red carpet.

While it’s unclear what exactly led to the seemingly heated exchange between MGK, 31, and Conor, 33, a source told People the MMA fighter asked to take a photo with the musician, but MGK’s team denied the request. However, a separate insider told In Touch there was no fight or disagreement between the stars and it just appeared that way because Conor was pushed by MGK’s security.

Like MGK and Megan, Travis, 45, and his leading lady stole the show while making their grand entrance together at the VMAs.

The “Adam’s Song” hitmaker and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum kissed while making their red carpet debut at the event held in New York City shortly after he gushed over feeling “invincible” with Kourtney in an interview with Nylon magazine.

Days before the event, Megan also showed her beau support by attending his rehearsal with Travis on September 8.

Shutterstock (2)

The Jennifer’s Body actress previously said that she knew MGK was her “twin flame” shortly after they met on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” Megan shared on an episode of the podcast “Give Them Lala … With Randall” in June 2020, adding, “And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

Travis is a close pal of MGK, and the duo recently showed off their matching tattoos in August 2021 while announcing MGK’s sixth album, Born with Horns, which is exactly the message they chose for their fresh ink.