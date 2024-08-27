90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6, episode 9 saw both positive and negative moments in the couples’ relationships. While one couple reunited during a trip to Ireland, another pair got into a fight that turned into an apparent physical altercation.

90 Day Fiance’s Joanne and Sean Reunite in Ireland

One week after Joanne told her mother that she was secretly married, the August 26, 2024, episode began with her and her sons preparing to leave for Ireland to visit Sean. She made it clear that she wanted to break it to her children that she was already married before they arrived in Ireland, though never got around to sharing the details.

Once Joanne, her sons and her friend Noelle arrived in Ireland, they were greeted by Sean and his daughter at the airport. Similar to Joanne’s kids, Sean’s daughter Bella also did not know that the couple was married.

Sean and Joanne ultimately decided to wait to tell their family about their marriage until after they were settled following the flight.

90 Day Fiance’s Shekinah and Sarper Get Into an Apparent Physical Altercation

Shekinah explained that she had applied for her K-1 visa, and her boyfriend, Sarper, said he wanted to spend time in the United States once her visa was approved. However, she admitted she had concerns because her family didn’t support their relationship. She even revealed that she wasn’t talking to her mom or sisters because of their relationship.

The couple returned to his home following the tense conversation, where they got into a fight over the vanity in their lifestyle. Shekinah broke down in tears and claimed that Sarper ripped out her hair extensions during an apparent physical altercation, which wasn’t shown on camera. However, Sarper insisted that one of her hair extensions came out as he was trying to take his phone from her.

Following the fight, Shekinah packed up her belongings and left his home. She then explained to the cameras that their fight began when they were discussing their vanity issues, and she claimed Sarper said he changed “his whole life” for her. Meanwhile, he allegedly accused her of not making any sacrifices for their relationship.

90 Day Fiance’s Corona Meets Ingi’s Family

Corona prepared to meet Ingi’s parents and brother for the first time, and admitted she was worried because he had said his family is “quite old, quite conservative.”

During the meeting, Ingi’s parents admitted they were surprised to learn Corona planned to stay in Ireland permanently. Meanwhile, Ingi’s mother put even more pressure on their relationship by asking for grandchildren “before I die.”

90 Day Fiance’s Statler and Dempsey Set Off on Their Camper Adventure

After spending their first night together in their camper van, Statler said that it went “better than expected.” However, she still had some complaints.

Meanwhile, Dempsey said that their plans were back on track after they initially faced struggles with the camper during their first day. Statler then shared their plans to start traveling and try to reach France and Switzerland.