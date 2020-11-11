Throwing shade? Lauren Comeau seemingly took aim at Javi Marroquin with a powerful quote amid rumors of the couple’s estrangement.

“One of the most insane and devastating parts of narcissist abuse is the projection tactics that narcissists use,” a message shared by the mother of one, 28, via her Instagram Stories read on Tuesday, November 10. “Narcissists, quite simply, accuse you of all the things that they do themselves.”

The Teen Mom 2 star, 27, and Lauren appear to still be on the outs following his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry’s jaw-dropping claims he tried to hook up with her while he was still in a relationship with Lauren. Kailyn, 28, made the cheating allegations in an October episode of the MTV series and later apologized for causing any hurt to Lauren, saying she didn’t “deserve the humiliation” and exploitation.

Amid the drama, Javi temporarily deleted his Instagram account, but he has since returned to the social media platform. The father of two previously shed some light on where his head is at during an Instagram Live on October 19. He admitted this year “has been hard” on him and said he was turning to his faith to help guide him “in the right direction to fix [himself] and figure out all these issues.“

In recent weeks, Lauren shared a photo with their 23-month-old son, Eli, and revealed they were spending some time in Maine. Meanwhile, Javi apparently remained at their shared home in Delaware, fueling split speculation.

Kailyn, who shares a 6-year-old son, Lincoln, with Javi, reflected on their rocky breakup in the November 5 episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast. “I have a weird, unspoken loyalty to him that I have not figured out yet and I would always wish the best for him,” she shared following their 2017 divorce finalization.

“He has this great image, he’s a great guy, he’s a great dad, he’s a hard worker, and he is all those things. But it was useless pretty much for me to even sit here and try to convince people of my side,” Kailyn said. “But the truth came out. It really did. I feel like the truth revealed itself in time. It took a long time.”

Will Javi and Lauren get over their rough patch?