Lauren Comeau Shares Quote About 'Trust' Amid Drama With Fiance Javi

Throwing shade? Lauren Comeau shared a cryptic quote about “trust” after Kailyn Lowry alleged Javi Marroquin asked her for sex.

“I hope that even on the hardest of days, comfort finds you. I hope you can allow yourself to trust, that even when it feels so far away, joy will always remember the route to your door,” the 28-year-old shared via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 19. “And I hope, as hard as I know it is, that you can be gentle with yourself in the waiting.”

Courtesy of Lauren Comeau/Instagram

The message came just days after the Teen Mom 2 alum shared a different quote about a “phase” ending in her life. “This necessary ending will lead you to find your true life path and purpose which you are prompted to fully undertake,” the message read. “Keep up the positive energies and expect further prosperity, fulfillment and happiness to enter your life.”

On the October 13 episode of Teen Mom, Kailyn alleged her ex-husband and Lauren’s current fiancé tried to hook up with her. “Last week, I asked Jo [Rivera] and Javi if they’d start meeting me halfway for exchanges [of Lincoln and Isaac],” Kailyn said about their disagreement. “They originally agreed, but now Javi is giving me a hard time.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“[Javi] texted me, too, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do anything for you because you’re mean to me and Lauren,” Kailyn claimed.

“Oh really? Is that why you tried to f–k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot? While your girlfriend is at home with your son,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host alleged. “You’re willing to come to Middletown, [Delaware], to f–k me, but you won’t come to Middletown to meet me to get your son,” the A Letter of Love author continued. “Or even [drive] halfway to get your son. Only if it benefits you in a sexual way. Now you’re being disrespectful and I’m going to disrespect the f–k out of you.”

Kail has since apologized both personally and publically to Lauren. “She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi and me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however, have never experienced that being exploited on TV,” the Pothead Haircare founder tweeted. “I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well.”

Now, Lauren is spending time with her family in Maine while Javi remains in Delaware. The brunette babe shared a video of her son, Eli, — whom she shares with Javi — enjoying Maine shrimp and hanging out with his great-grandma.

Kailyn and Javi got married in 2012 and finalized their divorce in 2016. He and Lauren began their romance in 2017 and welcomed son Eli, 23 months, in November 2018. The couple got engaged in June 2019. Lauren has yet to speak out about the allegations.