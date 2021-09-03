Maci Bookout Says She Has ‘No Communication’ With Jen and Larry After Their ‘TMOG’ Firing

Maci Bookout has “no communication” with ex Ryan Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, following their firing from Teen Mom OG, she exclusively tells In Touch.

“I don’t want to say we don’t have a relationship because we’ve obviously been in each other’s lives for so long,” the MTV personality, 30, explains, revealing they drifted further apart since the drama that aired on TV. “We haven’t really had any conversations or communication at all since the reunion.”

Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, went face-to-face with Jen, 55, and Larry, 60, during the tense season 9 special, mostly arguing over visitations with her 12-year-old son, Bentley, whom she and Ryan, 33, welcomed in October 2008.

Larry and Jen expressed how they wanted to spend more time with their grandson but felt Maci had “limited some” of it.

“Since I’ve been around, I know this woman has bent over backwards to make sure that Bentley kept a relationship with them through everything that Ryan has put us through,” Taylor, 32, clapped back, leading to a showdown between him and Larry.

In recent TMOG episodes, Maci, Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), dealt with plenty of unresolved tension of their own and it leaked over onto social media at some points.

After the Edwards family was fired from the show in March, Mackenzie, 24, revealed to The Sun that she is excited to leave that chapter of their lives behind them and has no interest in returning to the Teen Mom franchise in the future.

“I just can’t get down with a false narrative about our own lives and I’m happy to be gone,” she said in August. “The things that I was seeing on TV didn’t match up with real life, especially in what pertained to me and Ryan.”

As for Maci, the former 16 & Pregnant star previously told In Touch that Mackenzie did reach out to her in an attempt to clear the air.

“I didn’t respond, because No. 1, I feel like if I’m going to put in the effort and the work to mend my relationships with them, she would not be where I start,” the Bulletproof author, who also shares kids Jayde, 6, and Maverick, 5, with Taylor, said. “I’m truly not being ugly. It’s just that she would be last on the priority list as far as you know, Jen, Larry and Ryan go.”