Erasing the past? Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin deleted photos of his estranged fiancée, Lauren Comeau, from his Instagram grid amid split rumors.

Javi, 28, once had several photos of Lauren, 29, on his page. Now, only a handful of posts featuring Lauren remain, including a video of her holding their son, 2-year-old Eli, while he got his first haircut.

The couple has been experiencing issues in their relationship for the past three months. The drama started when Javi’s ex-wife, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, claimed he propositioned her for sex at a local Wawa parking lot while Lauren was at home with their son in an episode that aired on MTV on October 13, 2020.

Days later, Lauren traveled to Maine to visit family and it seems she spent most of the 2020 holiday season up north while Javi remained at their home in Dover, Delaware. They reunited for son Eli’s second birthday in November 2020.

It seems Lauren may have returned to Delaware permanently earlier this month. On Monday, January 18, she posted a selfie with her Orange Theory workout summary on her Instagram Story, which took place at the Dover, Delaware location. In a separate Instagram Story, Lauren asked her followers to suggest local Delaware woodworkers who can build a Naomi Home Kids I’m a Big Helper kitchen stool.

Lauren seemingly hinted at the possible move with a cryptic message in her Instagram Story on Sunday, January 17. “This week, today, tonight, has been hard. I get so many messages daily asking how I remain so positive. The truth is, I don’t. I just don’t enjoy showing this side of the storm because everyone thinks they know the reality, and it’s a lose-lose,” she wrote. “Just here to remind you to not compare your life to someone else’s highlight reel. Life sucks some days, isn’t fair most days and the world is selfish. Just take it day by day and be kind to yourself, everyone around you, and just do your damn best.”

Courtesy of Javi Marroquin/Instagram

As for Javi, he kept a low-profile on social media following their relationship issues. Shortly after revealing he started an online prayer group after Lauren left for Maine, the U.S. Air Force Reserve recruiter went on a brief social media hiatus until returning to the ‘gram in November.