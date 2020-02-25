She’s a hopeless romantic! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has experienced her fair share of relationships. The expecting mother, 27, has three baby daddies and extensive history with each. Of course, the best things to come out of her relationships are her children. Kailyn is currently expecting her fourth son and couldn’t be more thrilled.

“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” Kail told Us Weekly. “Thank you all so much for your continued support [and] well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.” Scroll below for a detailed timeline of Kailyn’s love life — from Jo Rivera and Dominique Potter to Chris Lopez.