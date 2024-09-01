Pete Davidson Should ‘Move in With His Mom’ Amid Rehab Return (EXCL)

Pete Davidson was teetering on the brink of a nervous breakdown and left with little choice but to check himself into a psychiatric facility in yet another desperate attempt to get sober, source exclusively tells In Touch.

Ever since the Saturday Night Live alum, 30, split from Outer Banks stunner Madelyn Cline in July, his behavior has gotten increasingly unpredictable and erratic, the insider reports.

“Pete took the breakup very hard,” says the source. “For just a blink of an eye, he may have thought she was the one. They burned so brightly together and had so much in common.”

The serial lothario has long battled substance-abuse issues, including an addiction to the dangerous hallucinogen ketamine, which he once claimed to have taken every day for four years.

He’s been in rehab at least seven times before, with one recent stretch ending last September.

The Bupkis creator has also been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder as well as post-traumatic stress disorder related to the death of his father, a New York City firefighter who was killed in the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001, when Pete was only seven.

“I’m always depressed,” the comedian says. “I have to constantly bring myself out of it.

“My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again,” he explains.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“I think I’ve hit it a few times [but] as long as you’re around good, supportive people, and if you’re strong enough, you’ll be able to get out of it.”

After his latest breakdown, Pete’s pals are pleading with him to ditch the glitzy Tinseltown lifestyle and return to his blue-collar roots in Staten Island, N.Y., the source says.

“Pete should move in with his mom [Amy] and not look back,” says the insider.

“Life in the Hollywood fast lane continues to chew him up and spit him out and it’s not healthy for someone with Pete’s problems.”

“He’s just not solid enough to say ‘no,’ when he has to.”

He felt especially used by reality star ex girlfriend Kim Kardashian, who loved basking in all the publicity they attracted.

But people close to Pete say she just used him as a rebound romance after she ditched kooky hubby Ye, formerly Kanye West.

“Those are not the people who care deeply for him and want to see him at his best,” the source says.

“Where’s Kim when all the stuff goes down? Nowhere! But what do you expect from Hollywood?”