Leaning on her support system? Teen Mom 2 alum Lauren Comeau is seemingly spending time with her family in Maine amid drama with fiancé Javi Marroquin.

The 28-year-old shared several videos on her Instagram Story, including one of her son, Eli, whom she shares with Javi, 27, spending time with his grandma. “81-year-old Nannie just slinging kids around,” she joked on Thursday, October 15.

In another clip, fans were quick to point out the surroundings didn’t resemble Delaware, where she currently resides. “The sign says, ‘The outside is inside everything we make,’ which is the LL Bean phrase, and they’re only in Maine from what I believe,” one eagle-eyed user observed. A second agreed, writing, “I lived in Delaware all my life. I can attest that those trees aren’t Delaware trees. It might not be Maine, but they definitely aren’t Delaware.”

Courtesy of Lauren Comeau/Instagram

The brunette babe’s posts came hours after she shared a cryptic message about a “phase” ending in her life. “This necessary ending will lead you to find your true life path and purpose which you are promoted to fully undertake,” the quote read. “Keep up the positive energies and expect further prosperity, fulfillment and happiness to enter your life.”

Lauren seemingly unfollowed her fiancé in the wake of shocking claims made by his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry. The mom of four alleged Javi tried to hook up with her while he was still in a relationship with Lauren during the Tuesday, October 13, episode of Teen Mom 2.

“Last week, I asked Jo [Rivera] and Javi if they’d start meeting me halfway for exchanges [of Lincoln and Isaac],” Kailyn, 28, said. “They originally agreed, but now Javi is giving me a hard time.”

“[Javi] texted me, too, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do anything for you because you’re mean to me and Lauren,” Kailyn claimed. The A Letter of Love author said she felt it was just an excuse because it was “not convenient” for him.

“Oh really? Is that why you tried to f–k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot? While your girlfriend is at home with your son,” Kailyn then alleged. “You’re willing to come to Middleton, [Delaware], to f–k me, but you won’t come to Middleton to meet me to get your son,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host continued. “Or even [drive] halfway to get your son. Only if it benefits you in a sexual way. Now you’re being disrespectful and I’m going to disrespect the f–k out of you.”

While the episode was airing, Kailyn took to social media to apologize to Lauren. “She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi and me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however, have never experienced that being exploited on TV,” the Pothead Haircare founder tweeted. “I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well.”

Kailyn and Javi tied the knot in 2012 and were together for five years before filing for divorce. He and Lauren began their romance that same year and welcomed son Eli, 23 months, in November 2018. The couple got engaged in June 2019. Lauren has yet to speak out about the allegations.