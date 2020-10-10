Speaking up. Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin publicly defended his fiancée, Lauren Comeau, amid her ongoing feud with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry.

The drama started in the comments section of Kailyn’s latest Instagram post, which was promoting the new episode of her new podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama.” Kailyn, 28, cohosts the podcast with Vee Torres, who is married to Jo Rivera — Kail’s ex-boyfriend and the father of Kail’s 10-year-old son, Isaac. The episode featured Jo, 28, as a guest on the podcast and all three of the coparents posed for a promo photo together in which they appeared to be getting along.

Instagram

“Is everyone ignoring the fact that she’s super rude to her other son’s stepmom? You can praise ‘coparenting’ all day, but it’s obviously not a top priority for Kail,” one fan commented on the post, mentioning Kail’s strained relationship with Lauren, 28. The brunette beauty has been in an off-again, on-again relationship since 2017 with Kail’s ex-husband, Javi, 27. The former couple shares 6-year-old son Lincoln together.

Kail was quick to respond to the fan’s shade. “Welp, first of all. That’s not Lincoln’s stepmom. Second of all, you have NO IDEA what goes on off-camera and the reason why it’ll never be the same type of relationship as I have with Vee. But go off, sis,” the Pride Over Pity author clapped back.

Her response was captured and re-shared by fan account The Teen Mom Shade Room, which is when Javi decided to share his and Lauren’s side of the story. “We stay out of all this drama and 100% mind our own business. There is nothing ‘off cameras’ that creates drama. We don’t film,” the U.S. Air Force Reserves member wrote in the comments. “It’s about the kids and that’s what we keep it at. Lauren helps me out tremendously when it comes to taking care of Lincoln. You guys hate on Lauren if she does too much or if she doesn’t do enough. Never hesitates when Isaac wants to come over. I’ve paid for my mistakes but Lauren doesn’t deserve this backlash at all.”

Instagram

Lauren and Kail’s feud dates back to before she and Javi got engaged in 2019. During a previous episode of Teen Mom 2, Kail explained she doesn’t get along with Lauren because she saw a series of text messages Lauren allegedly had sent Javi while they were still dating, calling Kail names. Their feud continued on the show, but Lauren and Javi have not appeared on the MTV reality TV series since the season 9 finale.