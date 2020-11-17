Just as things were appearing to look up for Lauren Comeau and Javi Marroquin, she dropped a hint they are still sorting through some relationship issues by sharing a cryptic message about “toxic” people on Monday, November 16.

“You never really see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air,” Lauren, 28, posted on her Instagram Stories. The Teen Mom 2 personality, 27, and his fiancée seemingly reunited for their 2-year-old son Eli’s birthday on Sunday, November 15, but some fans believe they aren’t exactly back on track.

Courtesy Lauren Comeau/Instagram

The celebration for Eli looked to be a welcome distraction from the recent drama with his longtime love, whom Javi has dated on-and-off since 2017. The MTV dad recently returned to Instagram after temporarily deleting his account.

“My youngest turns 2 and my oldest turns 7 tomorrow [crying emoji]. I think I say this every year, but I really wish time would slow down a bit,” Javi captioned his latest post, while also ringing in the birthday of his son Lincoln shared with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry. “The best moments of my life are when I get to see you both grow, laugh, play, experience new things, travel together, and spend time together. I love you both with my entire heart and I hope all your dreams come true! I love you.”

Courtesy Lauren Comeau/Instagram; Courtesy Javi Marroquin/Instagram

Things have seemingly been off with Lauren and Javi after his love triangle with Kailyn, 28. The “Coffee Convos” host shockingly claimed Javi tried to make a move on her while still in a relationship during the October 13 episode of Teen Mom 2.

Although the Pothead Haircare founder publicly and privately apologized to Lauren for airing it out on television, Javi’s lady ended up spending some time with her family in Maine while he stayed back at their home in Delaware.

Amid their estrangement, Lauren also shared another cryptic message on Instagram Stories about guarding her heart, reading, “One of the most insane and devastating parts of narcissist abuse is the projection tactics that narcissists use.”

Lauren has been enjoying the company of her baby boy while the dust settles!