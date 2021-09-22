Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the homicide of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, seemingly shared many disturbing Pinterest posts ahead of his fiancée’s disappearance.

Laundrie, 23, who has not yet been named a suspect, shared a number of concerning images on an account that appeared to be his. While the account has not been verified, it features images of Petito modeling face masks for the line Bizzare Designs, the same name as Laundrie’s Instagram handle. His Pinterest posts include multiple images of different covers of H. G. Wells’ iconic science-fiction horror story, The Invisible Man, and posts that read, “the opposite of lost.”

According to Laundrie’s latest post’s source code, it was created on August 15, 2021. While most of his saved pins are innocuous enough, including felt dolls, drawings of ’90s cartoons and Pokémon, tattoo designs and images of “van life” layouts, a choice few stand out.

Twice, Laundrie — who is currently missing — saved a pin that read, “The opposite of lost. Don’t try to find me. I have finally escaped my’ master’s’ wicked clutches. to the others I say: Join me. Bite the hand that feeds you. Vive la liberté. -Pierre.” One image contained an open sky, the other a picture of a poodle as if the dog has rebelled against a human owner. The writing may be attributed to artist and writer Nathaniel Russel, who created a collection of viral fake fliers.

Pinterest

Laundrie’s collections of pins feature separate “boards,” which Pinterest users use to organize their saved photos. Laundrie’s boards include “Our House,” which hosts inspiration for possible future homes, “My Girl,” which has only one photo of a blonde woman, with a link out naming the model as “Racquelle,” and a board titled “Life Goals.”

The board “Life Goals” has more boards inside, with collections titled “Wedding treats,” which has photos of food to include at a wedding reception and “Oh baby,” featuring images of baby clothes and children’s Halloween costumes. The “Life Goals” board also has pictures of wedding dresses, favors and invitations.

Laundrie and Petito, 22, embarked on a cross-country trip in a white 2012 Ford Transit van in July. The pair documented some events on their social media accounts, including a YouTube video titled “VAN LIFE: Beginning Our Van Life Journey.”

Courtesy of Gabby Petito/Instagram

On September 1, Laundrie returned solo to his parent’s home, where he and Petito lived, in North Port, Florida, and was said to be uncooperative when questioned. Petito was reported missing by her family to the Suffolk County Police Department in New York on September 11.

Joe Petito, the victim’s father, told In Touch that Laundrie was “useless” in the investigation.

On September 15, Laundrie was named a person of interest in the then missing person’s case.

“You know what. Forget helping at this point. We know that he’s a one-legged man in an ass-kicking contest right now,” Joe said about Laundrie on September 17. “There are ways that he could turn around, through his parents or whoever knows something in that house that can give us information without incriminating somebody. I don’t care right now. I want my daughter. The entire planet is invested in this and looking for her and there are three people in North Port who haven’t lifted a finger.”

According to Josh Taylor, a public information officer for the North Port Police, Laundrie’s family claimed they had not seen Laundrie since September 14.

Gabby Petito/Instagram

Petito was last seen traveling in the Grand Teton and Yellowstone areas of Wyoming. Human remains that matched the description of Petito were discovered in the vicinity of the Spread Creek dispersed camping area in Wyoming, one of the last places she was seen alive, on September 19. Following an autopsy on Tuesday, September 21, the remains were identified as Petito.

“Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI,” FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement.