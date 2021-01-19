Speaking out. Hours after Teen Mom 2 alum Lauren Comeau accused ex-fiancé Javi Marroquin of cheating on her with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, Javi is setting the record straight in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” Javi, 28, tells In Touch. “My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”

Lauren, 29, alluded to the shocking claims during a now-deleted Instagram Live video on Tuesday, January 19. “I have dealt with my fair share of betrayal and pain my whole life, but what I learned today, what I found out today — from the kids none the less — just makes me feel like the last three years, they’ve just been waiting for this to happen,” the New England native said while wiping away tears after confirming her split from Javi.

“I’ve always known people have been against me and Javi, people have wanted to see us break up our whole relationship and now that it’s finally here, it’s just like, where did those three years go? People can move on with their life, their relationship gets better and I’m just here to pick up the pieces with my kid, stuck here with no family or friends,” Lauren continued. “So if anyone sees Javi driving around in a black Suburban, you’ll know why I’m crying today.”

Lauren, who is the mother of Javi’s son Eli, seemingly referred to the new cars Kailyn, 28, and Javi, 28, were spotted picking out earlier that day. The “Coffee Convos” podcast host, who shares 7-year-old son Lincoln with Javi, shared a photo of the brand-new cars via Snapchat. “Upgrade,” she captioned the snap of his and hers vehicles. For his part, Javi also shared a photo of his new ride via his Instagram Story with the caption, “Business is business.”

The former Airman and Lauren have been dating on and off since 2017, one year after he finalized his divorce from the Pennsylvania native. Their relationship has been on the rocks since Kailyn dropped a bombshell claim on an episode of Teen Mom 2 which aired on October 13, 2020, when she alleged Javi propositioned her for sex at a local Wawa parking lot while Lauren was at home with their 2-year-old son.

Courtesy Lauren Comeau/Instagram; Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram; Courtesy Javi Marroquin/Instagram

“The night I found out along with the whole world, we were gonna put a deposit down on the house the very next day,” Lauren revealed in her IG Live after hinting she believes Javi hooked up with Kail during their relationship. “I’m never gonna air dirty laundry on the internet. My mama raised me better than that. I do think I deserve to come on here and show some real f–king pain. I’m just here to pick up the pieces with my kid, stuck here with no family or friends.”