Coparenting win? Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin seemingly reunited with fiancée Lauren Comeau to celebrate their son Eli’s birthday amid their estrangement.

“My youngest turns 2 and my oldest turns 7 tomorrow [crying emoji]. I think I say this every year, but I really wish time would slow down a bit,” Javi, 27, captioned a series of photos and videos with his kids, Eli and Lincoln on Sunday, November 15. “The best moments of my life are when I get to see you both grow, laugh, play, experience new things, travel together, and spend time together. I love you both with my entire heart and I hope all your dreams come true! I love you.”

The couple appears to have come together on their son’s birthday. Lauren, 28, shared a photo on her Instagram Story on Sunday, featuring a stack of five mini powdered donuts held together by a blue-and-white striped candle on a blue plate. In the first photo Javi shared in his original post, Eli had powdered sugar on his face from snacking on one of the five mini powdered donuts that sat on a blue plate in front of him.

The couple, who have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2017, hit a rough patch after Javi’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, dropped a bombshell about him on the October 13 episode of Teen Mom 2. Kailyn, 28 — who is the mother of Javi’s son Lincoln — claimed Javi asked her for sex while he was still in a relationship with Lauren.

Just one day after the episode aired, fans started to notice Lauren had been posting photos and videos on her Instagram Story from Maine, where her family lives, instead of her shared home with Javi in Delaware. She confirmed her location on October 15 by sharing a photo of her grandmother playing with Eli. During their estrangement, Javi spent his time in Delaware and even picked up a hobby — hosting an online prayer group — before taking a brief hiatus from social media.

Despite their brief reunion, it seems the couple may not have fully reconciled. On November 10, Lauren seemingly threw shade at Javi by sharing a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story. “One of the most insane and devastating parts of narcissist abuse is the projection tactics that narcissists use,” the message read. “Narcissists, quite simply, accuse you of all the things that they do themselves.”