90 Day Fiancé star Shekinah Garner claimed that her boyfriend, Sarper Güven, “ripped out” her hair extensions during an apparent physical altercation.

The couple got into an argument over Shekinah’s fears that her family won’t approve of Sarper, 44, and the vanity in their lifestyle during the Monday, August 26, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The tense conversation began when Shekinah, 42, explained that she had applied for her K-1 visa. After Sarper said he would like to spend time in the United States once her visa was approved, she admitted that she wasn’t sure if her family would support their relationship. In fact, she said that her mother and sisters weren’t talking to her because of their relationship.

Shekinah was visibly upset when she and Sarper returned to his home following the tense conversation. While she insisted she was upset over the fight about her family, Sarper explained she was also feeling down because he wasn’t able to provide her the luxurious lifestyle she expected.

As Shekinah continued to cry, she claimed that Sarper ripped out her hair extensions during an apparent physical altercation that wasn’t shown on camera. Meanwhile, Sarper alleged that he was taking her phone and one of her hair extensions came out as he was grabbing it.

She packed up her belongings and left his home, and she explained in the car that their fight began when they were discussing their vanity issues. Shekinah then said that Sarper claimed he changed “his whole life” for her and accused her of not making any sacrifices.

The mother of one concluded the topic by claiming that Saper told her, “I want the old Shekinah back who used to listen to me in the beginning.”

Shekinah and Sarper have been open about their issues on the TLC franchise, which range from their lack of trust and the financial burden of having him provide for them when she’s visiting him in his native Turkey.

After Sarper revealed he was broke during the season 6 premiere, Shekinah admitted that her boyfriend has had to dip into his savings.

“I’ve never paid for anything when I’m with Sarper. When I am in Turkey, I save a lot of money because I’m not ever reaching for my wallet,” she told Parade in early August.

She admitted she sometimes feels “bad about” Sarper’s financial situation, though added that she doesn’t plan to stop letting him pay for her. “But at the same time, he’s a grown man. He can figure it out,” the reality star said.

Courtesy of Shekinah Garner/Instagram

Shekinah also reflected on her decision to always visit him in Turkey instead of having Sarper come to the United States. “I decided early on in the relationship, as the woman, I don’t really care for the fact that I’m the one coming to him all the time,” she explained to the outlet. “That made me feel like I was stepping out of my feminine role and being more masculine, the pursuer, you know, I’m going to Turkey.”

“He’s never coming to the U.S. to be with me, and I thought he needs to always pay for my flights. He said, I will do that,” Shekinah continued. ‘And so he always has.”