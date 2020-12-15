Dropping hints? Lauren Comeau seemingly took aim at estranged fiancé Javi Marroquin amid their drama.

“There is so much strength within you,” the Teen Mom 2 alum shared via her Instagram Story on Monday, December 14. “You can and you will overcome everything you are facing right now. And you will emerge stronger than you ever were before. Trust yourself. Trust the process. All is well.”

The post comes just days after the mom of one, 28, — who shares son Eli, 2, with Javi, also 28, — posted a cryptic message on the MTV dad’s birthday.

“Fall back in love with yourself. I mean, really, really love yourself … the way you want somebody else to,” the shady quote shared on December 11 read. “Set the tone!”

Things have been tense between the couple ever since the October 13 episode of Teen Mom aired. In one scene, Javi’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, alleged he tried to cheat on Lauren by asking her for sex. The Pride Over Pity author dropped the shocking bombshell while filming during a tense fight with Javi over the pick-up and drop-off plans for their 7-year-old son, Lincoln, whom they share custody of. Kail said Javi was originally OK with driving and meeting Kail halfway between their homes to pick up his son for his visit, but he later changed his mind because he felt Kail was “mean” to him and Lauren.

“Oh really? Is that why you tried to f–k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot? While your girlfriend is at home with your son,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host alleged. “You’re willing to come to Middletown, [Delaware], to f–k me, but you won’t come to Middletown to meet me to get your son,” she pointed out. “Or even [drive] halfway to get your son. Only if it benefits you in a sexual way. Now you’re being disrespectful and I’m going to disrespect the f–k out of you.”

She went on to share more details about the alleged attempted tryst. “He pulled into the Wawa parking lot when I was getting gas and he opened the door and was like, ‘I want to f–k you, plain and simple.’ I said, ‘Bye, Javi,'” the mom of four explained. “I have all the text messages of him trying to like, meet up.”

Kail later apologized both personally and publicly to Lauren, noting “she didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through.”

Kail and Javi were married from 2012 to 2017. Javi and Lauren have been together in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017 and welcomed their first child together in November 2018. The pair got engaged in June 2019, but their relationship was rocked by a cheating scandal just two months later.

It seems like they were able to work through their issues after Javi begged for forgiveness and apologized on social media. Javi even publicly defended the mother of his youngest son amid backlash from fans who took sides in Lauren’s ongoing feud with Kail.

“Lauren helps me out tremendously when it comes to taking care of Lincoln. You guys hate on Lauren if she does too much or if she doesn’t do enough. Never hesitates when Isaac wants to come over,” Javi wrote via an Instagram comment on October 10. “I’ve paid for my mistakes but Lauren doesn’t deserve this backlash at all.”

Javi has yet to speak out about the most recent allegations.