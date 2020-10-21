Finding joy in the little moments. Teen Mom 2 star Lauren Comeau looked happy in an adorable selfie video with her son, Eli Marroquin, amid rumors she split from fiancé Javi Marroquin.

Lauren, 28, captured a sweet mommy-son moment with her 23-month-old. The little tot placed his hands on his mama’s shoulders and jumped up onto her back several times as they both giggled and smiled at the camera. “This is the 274th time. Boy mom means I am a 24/7 jungle gym covered in dirt,” she captioned the clip.

Courtesy @lauren3elizabeth/Instagram; Courtesy @javim9/Instagram

It seems the brunette beauty is focusing on her son amid drama between her and Javi, 27. The couple have been in an off-and-on relationship since 2017. They welcomed Eli in November 2018 and got engaged in June 2019. But their relationship has been rocked with two cheating scandals in the three years they’ve been together.

In August 2019, just two months after Javi proposed, Lauren reportedly caught Javi “naked with another woman in their house” after a party at their home in Delaware. The incident led to a blowout fight between the couple. They briefly split and Lauren unfollowed Javi on Instagram at the time, but they quickly reconciled after Javi publicly apologized to her for his indiscretion.

Javi’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, made another cheating allegation against him on the October 13 episode of Teen Mom 2. During a heated fight between the exes over the pick-up and drop-off plans for their 6-year-old son, Lincoln, Kail made the bombshell claim that Javi allegedly asked her for sex.

“Oh really? Is that why you tried to f–k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend’s home with your son?” Kailyn, 28, asked during their spat.

The “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host publicly apologized to Lauren for airing out their dirty laundry on national TV shortly after the episode aired, but it seems like Kailyn’s claims caused a rift between the couple. On October 15, Lauren started sharing photos and videos of her and Eli taken in Maine, where she is currently spending time with her family while Javi remained in Delaware. She’s also shared cryptic messages about trust and a “phase ending” in her life since she left.

While the airman has yet to publicly address the split rumors, he admitted he was “lonely” amid their estrangement.