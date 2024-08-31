Arnold Schwarzenegger Worried About ‘Dirty Laundry’ Amid Lawsuit

Arnold Schwarzenegger is reeling from a bombshell lawsuit that promises to get seriously messy in the months ahead, and sources reveal that the timing couldn’t be worse.

“He’s humiliated and worried his dirty laundry will be aired in court,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

The lawsuit is aimed at producers of the 77-year-old Terminator star’s Netflix show FUBAR, with entrepreneur Aharon Jason Curtis claiming they stole his idea for a supermarket app and inserted it into their script.

Curtis, 54, is demanding $1.5 million compensation and is stressing Arnold out in the process.

“This was Arnold’s big comeback and now it’s hit a major hiccup,” the insider says. “This stuff happens all the time in Hollywood but Arnold’s finding it extremely embarrassing. His defenders are saying it’s not like he had anything to do with stealing material, but they have to admit it’s not a good look.”

Critics panned the action comedy series, but that didn’t stop the Kindergarten Cop star’s legion of fans from tuning in, driving the series to the top of the pile. The series has already earned a second season that’s set to air in 2025.

Ivan Apfel / Getty Images

“Everything was going so well until this lawsuit dropped,” the source continues. “At his age, Arnold’s no longer Mr. Invincible. He’s reeling from this and desperately furious. It’s really ticked him off and he’s losing sleep over it.”

According to the insider, the Expendables actor — who has been dating 49-year-old physical therapist Heather Milligan for over a decade — wants to spend his downtime with her and not have to deal with an albatross of a lawsuit.

“It’s getting to the point where there will be subpoenas and depositions and Arnie’s worried he’ll be dragged into it and waste valuable time,” the source explains. “He assumed he’d be beyond these things by now, but he has to deal with it.”

The former California governor has had three open- heart surgeries — and the “added stress” of this legal battle is “no good” for his health, warns the insider.

“He’s not nearly as strong as he likes to pretend,” the source admits. “He should be taking it easy in his old age. It’s bad enough that he’s still working, but the last thing he needs is the anxiety of this lawsuit. Everyone is trying to keep him calm and remind him he’s not the one on trial. But it’s still stressing him out, which is terrible for his heart.”