Royals Don’t Want Prince Harry, Meghan Doing ‘Unofficial Tours’

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have raised the hackles of Britain’s royal family with their high-profile trip to Colombia, courtiers confide. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to stop cashing in with unofficial overseas tours, sources say — four years after the pair officially took a step back from the monarchy.

An insider spills, “It’s no secret Prince William and King Charles take issue with them using their titles to advance their personal brand. But the Duke and Duchess are defiant and clearly don’t care what anyone thinks.”

Critics claim the California-born duchess, 43, and Harry, who turns 40 on Sept. 15, embarked on yet another DIY royal tour — nearly three months after their whirlwind visit to Nigeria — to pump up their global profile.

Meghan and the second-born son of Charles, 75, and his late ex-wife Princess Diana are raising their kids — Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3 — in the former Suits star’s home state, where the duo has inked — and lost — multimillion-dollar Hollywood deals. But last month, the pair accepted an invitation from Colombia’s vice president, Francia Marquez, who gushed about the couple having “the exceptional opportunity to engage with elders, youth and women who embody the aspirations and voices” of the South American country.

Courtiers point out the pair lost the right to publicly present themselves as royal highnesses after they quit working for the monarchy. Yet they argue that Harry and Meghan appear to leverage their connection to the crown to be showered with gifts and shine their own stars.

According to the insider, that’s made Harry’s family accuse him and his spouse of six years of being “grifters and graspers.” When the Sussexes were celebrated in Nigeria in May, sources claim they were delighted to discover their chairs at one event were labeled with their titles.

Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images

The source also tells In Touch the world can expect the renegades to boldly display even more “swagger” going forward — in defiance of Charles and William.

“It’s no secret all the criticism is upsetting for them, but clearly, they’re not letting it stop them from forging ahead. It’s well documented that the royals do not want them doing these unofficial tours. While that might have given them pause, it now seems they’re handling the backlash by acting more confident and brazen than ever,” the insider says of Harry and Meghan.

The source continues, “They aren’t the type to let negativity win. If anything, it’s only made them determined to take on more tours. They want to get out there and make their mark. It’s great for them, and plenty of people have said there are benefits for the countries they visit. That’s certainly what they were told after they toured Nigeria, and the reaction from people in Colombia has been equally positive. It’s the palace that has the problem — and they’ve frozen them both out, so why should they even care at this point?”

The king and William, 42, are said to have decided against stripping the troublemakers of their duke and duchess titles over worries the act would be a futile gesture. However, according to the source, their Colombian stunt has reignited the discussion.

“The entitlement is so blatant, it’s hard to stomach,” the insider explains. “It’s no wonder Charles and William are furious and trying to find a way to put a stop to it. For a time, they were trying to ignore it, but if Harry and Meghan keep this up, it’s hard to imagine they won’t take a further stand.”