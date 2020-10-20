Keeping the faith. Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin got extremely emotional during an Instagram Live with fans on Monday, October 19, where he discussed religion and opened up about feeling “lonely” amid rumors of his split from Lauren Comeau.

“Over the years I kinda … 2020 has been hard for me. A lot of things have happened. It’s just been really hard and over the years I’ve kind of lost my faith,” Javi, 27, said, explaining how he was raised catholic and is looking to start practicing his religion again.

“It’s no secret that this year has been hard on me, my family, my friends. [There’s] a lot that I need to work on, a lot that I have to ask the Lord to kind of guide me in the right direction,” the airman continued, his voice shaking as he choked back tears.

He revealed he would be starting a prayer group and invited his followers to join him. “I went back to church and I was looking for a sign, I was looking for something, [I asked] God, ‘Give me some type of sign that I’m in the right direction to fix myself and figure out all these issues that I got,'” Javi added, still holding back tears.

“So I’m gonna really dive in on my faith and see what God has in store for me, what God has planned for me so I’ve been reading my bible as soon as I wake up. It’s kind of lonely by myself so I was hoping if anybody is going through some financial troubles, some relationship troubles, some family troubles and you just need someone to pray with, I kind of wanted to open that door,” he said, telling fans they can DM for a Zoom link to his new prayer group.

It seems Javi is turning to his faith for support amid his relationship issues with Lauren, 28. The couple started dating in the summer of 2017 after meeting at a mutual friend’s wedding. Their relationship was off-and-on until they got back together in March 2018 after his split from Teen Mom 2 costar Briana DeJesus.

The couple announced they were expecting baby No. 1 in May of that year and they welcomed their first child together, son Eli, that November. Javi is also a father to 6-year-old son Eli, whom he shares with ex-wife and Teen Mom 2 costar Kailyn Lowry. They got engaged in June 2019, but Lauren hasn’t worn her engagement ring since Javi’s first cheating scandal in August of that year. They briefly split after Lauren caught Javi with another woman in their own home, but quickly reconciled.

It seems Javi and Lauren have been estranged since October 15, just two days after Kailyn, 28, made dropped a bombshell claim against Javi. During the October 13 episode, the Pride Over Pity author alleged Javi propositioned her for sex while he was still in a relationship with Lauren.

Kail later publicly apologized to Lauren, but it seems the admission caused a rift between her and Javi. Lauren has been posted photos and videos of herself and her son, Eli, spending time in Maine with her family while Javi remained by himself at their home in Delaware.