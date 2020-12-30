A positive shout-out. Kailyn Lowry said “coparenting” with ex-husband Javi Marroquin is something she’s most proud of despite drama with Lauren Comeau.

“What do you consider your biggest accomplishment since the beginning?” one fan asked during an Instagram Q&A ahead of the Teen Mom 2 finale on Tuesday, December 29. “Coparenting with Jo and Vee, coparenting with Javi,” the 28-year-old responded, before adding, “Bachelor’s degree, four books and two podcasts along the way.”

During the episode, fans watched Kail take responsibility for comments she made on Teen Mom after Javi, 28, allegedly asked her for sex.

“I really did Lauren dirty, and it wasn’t even about her,” the mom of four — who shares son Lincoln with the reality dad — told producer Patrick. “It was, but I didn’t have to do her like that. If I was gonna say anything, I could have just texted her or called her and said something to her directly.”

Things have been tense among the trio since the October 13 episode of Teen Mom aired. In the scene, Kail alleged he tried to cheat on Lauren by asking to hook up with her.

“You’re willing to come to Middletown, [Delaware], to f–k me, but you won’t come to Middletown to meet me to get your son,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host pointed out during a disagreement with their 7-year-old, whom they share custody of. “Or even [drive] halfway to get your son. Only if it benefits you in a sexual way. Now you’re being disrespectful and I’m going to disrespect the f–k out of you.”

Though neither Lauren nor Javi have confirmed their split, they’ve seemingly been spending time apart. The mom of one — who shares son Eli, 2, with her estranged fiancé — has been posting a slew of cryptic messages on social media.

“There is so much strength within you,” the MTV alum shared via her Instagram Story on Monday, December 14. “You can and you will overcome everything you are facing right now. And you will emerge stronger than you ever were before. Trust yourself. Trust the process. All is well.”

The post came just days after Lauren posted a cryptic message on Javi’s birthday.

“Fall back in love with yourself. I mean, really, really love yourself … the way you want somebody else to,” the shady quote shared on December 11 read. “Set the tone!”

Kail and Javi were married from 2012 to 2016. Javi and Lauren have been together in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017 and welcomed their first child together in November 2018. The pair got engaged in June 2019, but their relationship was rocked by a different cheating scandal just two months later.

Javi has yet to speak out publicly amid the scandal.