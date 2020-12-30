Facing the drama head-on. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was confronted by ex-husband Javi Marroquin‘s now-estranged fiancée, Lauren Comeau, after Kailyn claimed Javi asked her for sex while he was engaged to Lauren.

“I didn’t want it to be on TV. I’ve humiliated her enough,” Kailyn, 28, told a producer about what went down during her telephone conversation with Lauren, 29, on the Tuesday, December 29 episode. “I mean, I apologized to her. I feel like, this isn’t the first time I’ve said something on TV, this isn’t the first time I’ve embarrassed her and she said that and she’s right. She said, woman-to-woman, that if I know information or if I know … then I have to give it to her. She’s literally begging me for the truth. And I was just like, ‘I can’t. You guys have to work that out.’ And I told her and I told Javi the same thing. But I thought he was going to admit at least what was in the scene.”

As Teen Mom 2 fans recall, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host dropped a major bombshell earlier in the season while filming in the midst of a text message fight with Javi, 28. During the scene, which aired on MTV in October, Kail claimed Javi, who is the father of her son Lincoln, propositioned her for sex earlier that month while Lauren was “home with [their] son.”

During the December 29 episode, Kail’s producer asked if Javi had been telling Lauren that the claims she made against him are “100 percent not true,” and Kail said, “Yes.”

“But if I tell her the truth, [it f–ks] with me and Javi’s coparenting,” Kail explained about her reason for not wanting to be honest with Lauren. “I don’t want that at all, like, let her call me a liar and let her think I’m a liar. Like, I almost feel like that’s what I need to do. And just let them work it out.”

The Pride Over Pity author continued, “Like, before, I don’t think that I ever really cared about how Lauren felt. I don’t feel like I cared that I embarrassed her but if that was me in her position, I would be devastated.”

In her confessional, Kail reflected on the drama and took full responsibility for hurting Lauren in an attempt to lash out at Javi. “I think in therapy I work on holding myself accountable for things that I’ve done and the ways that I’ve contributed to poor coparenting decisions and I definitely am more willing to acknowledge my faults and my mistakes and try to work towards correcting them,” she said. “You know, that all being said, I am human so I am going to make mistakes even through therapy and trying to better myself but it’s hard cause we’re human and we still f—k up. Even the best of us f—k up.”

