Kody Brown’s three failed marriages are taking a toll on his relationship with his last remaining wife, Robyn Brown. In a new trailer for season 19 of Sister Wives, Robyn expressed her frustrations about the situation and blamed her husband for how things were transpiring.

“He is sabotaging our relationship,” Robyn, 45, said in a confessional. “I feel like the idiot that got left behind.” Meanwhile, another scene showed Kody, 55, and Robyn having an emotional conversation, where he told her, through tears, “They have all betrayed me. I’m out of my mind.”

Christine Brown was the first of Kody’s four wives to leave him, followed by Janelle Brown at the end of 2022, and then Meri Brown at the beginning of 2023. “The dream of a big polygamist family is just shot,” he admitted in the trailer.

Although Robyn is the only wife who was legally married to Kody, Christine, 52, Meri, 53, and Janelle, 55, were all his spiritual wives. All three women appear ready to distance themselves from Kody in the new sneak peek.

“I’m not going to be friendly,” Christine insisted, while Janelle admitted, “I don’t really miss him,” and Meri said, “Let’s just separate this completely.”

Meri was Kody’s first wife, whom he married in 1990. Janelle joined the family next, followed by Christine. Robyn became the polygamous family’s fourth wife in 2010, and in 2014, Kody divorced Meri so that he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her children from a previous relationship.

Since the breakup of the family, Christine and Janelle have remained close friends, but they do not have a strong relationship with Robyn and Meri. Meri and Robyn’s relationship also appears to be strained, as Meri recently admitted, “I don’t know [if Robyn really wanted me to stay]. I feel like I think she did want me to stay. I feel like she was sad and had this idea when she came into the family of a big plural family. But then [her actions] were not matching up. And I got that from Kody, too.”

Despite the family’s issues, they all put on a united front earlier this year following the death of Kody and Janelle’s son Garrison Brown. Garrison died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in March. Although the family continued filming their TLC show in the aftermath of his death, the topic has not been covered in any of the trailers or previews released by the network thus far.

Kody and Janelle released a joint statement following Garrison’s death. “Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the family patriarch wrote on Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.” The military veteran was just 25 years old when he died.